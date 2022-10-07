Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,438 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 410,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,509.9% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,626 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.51. 127,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,942,539. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

