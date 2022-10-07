Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $37.41 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 3.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $37,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $204.57 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.90 and its 200-day moving average is $245.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.