Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $22.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,687.50. 5,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,900.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,012.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.22 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,528.70.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

