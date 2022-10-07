Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 6.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $74,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $194.73 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

