Whalmart Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,439.00 (WMART)

Whalmart (WMART) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Whalmart token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whalmart has a market capitalization of $55,348.31 and $19,439.00 worth of Whalmart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whalmart has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Whalmart

Whalmart launched on June 10th, 2022. Whalmart’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Whalmart’s official Twitter account is @whalmartcoin. Whalmart’s official website is whalmart.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalmart (WMART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Whalmart has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Whalmart is 0.00000005 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,165.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whalmart.org.”

