WhaleRoom Trading Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. One WhaleRoom token can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00007124 BTC on exchanges. WhaleRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WhaleRoom Token Profile

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2021. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for WhaleRoom is whaleroom.org. The official message board for WhaleRoom is www.whaleroom.org/blog. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @whlroom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhaleRoom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WhaleRoom (WHL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WhaleRoom has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WhaleRoom is 1.39332062 USD and is up 6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whaleroom.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

