Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Trading Down 2%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Wetouch Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

