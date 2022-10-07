Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $97,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,529 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 897,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 34.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

