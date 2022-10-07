Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 121,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,459,127 shares.The stock last traded at $37.22 and had previously closed at $37.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

