Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) Trading Up 0.8%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 39,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 46,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 561.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.