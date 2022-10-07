Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) Trading Up 0.8%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 39,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 46,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF)
