Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.71

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.71 and last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 618877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

