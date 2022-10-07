West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.54

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.54 and last traded at $70.84, with a volume of 2720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFG. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.24.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.07 by ($0.48). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 351,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,525 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,155,000 after purchasing an additional 155,275 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

