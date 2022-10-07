WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. KBC Group NV grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,116,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 103,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,207,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 4.5 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.19.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.