Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on WEAV shares. Loop Capital lowered Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $53,140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 354,649 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 89,774 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Weave Communications Stock Performance
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.