Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEAV shares. Loop Capital lowered Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $53,140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 354,649 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 89,774 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

