Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEAV shares. Loop Capital lowered Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $53,140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 354,649 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 89,774 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

About Weave Communications

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

