WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,845 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,694,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,291,000 after buying an additional 146,870 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 23,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. 752,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,602,266. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

