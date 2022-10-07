WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,850 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 1,374,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,503,864. The stock has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

