WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Down 2.9 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Shares of FDX traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.64. The stock had a trading volume of 122,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

