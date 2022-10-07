WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.3 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $491.70. 11,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.