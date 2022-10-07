WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale increased their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.64. The company had a trading volume of 215,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,539. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

