Waste Digital Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,873.00 (WACO)

Waste Digital Coin (WACO) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Waste Digital Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Waste Digital Coin has a total market cap of $11,874.00 and $12,873.00 worth of Waste Digital Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waste Digital Coin has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waste Digital Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

Waste Digital Coin Profile

Waste Digital Coin launched on February 5th, 2022. Waste Digital Coin’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Waste Digital Coin’s official Twitter account is @wwastecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waste Digital Coin is waco-token.com.

Waste Digital Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waste Digital Coin (WACO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Waste Digital Coin has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Waste Digital Coin is 0.00046917 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $193.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waco-token.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waste Digital Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waste Digital Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waste Digital Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waste Digital Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waste Digital Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.