Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €25.20 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €25.20 ($25.71) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.22 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €17.38 ($17.73). 574,006 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is €19.23 and its 200-day moving average is €22.17. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

