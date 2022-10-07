Walter Inu Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82,391.25 ($WINU)

Walter Inu ($WINU) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Walter Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Walter Inu has a market cap of $82,391.25 and approximately $281,764.00 worth of Walter Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Walter Inu has traded 185.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

Walter Inu Profile

Walter Inu’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. Walter Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,065,761,901 tokens. The official message board for Walter Inu is medium.com/@walterinuofficial/walter-inu-the-last-og-meme-of-dogelore-8afee38d4dd2. Walter Inu’s official website is www.walterinu.io. The Reddit community for Walter Inu is https://reddit.com/r/walterinutoken/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Walter Inu’s official Twitter account is @walterinubsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Walter Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Walter Inu ($WINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Walter Inu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Walter Inu is 0.00000106 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $405.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walterinu.io/.”

