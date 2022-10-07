Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 132,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 56,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.33. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

