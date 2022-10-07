Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $168.83 Average PT from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WKCMF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($147.96) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.98. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

