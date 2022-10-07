Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 637,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,170,934 shares.The stock last traded at $11.34 and had previously closed at $11.40.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

