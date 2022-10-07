Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 637,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,170,934 shares.The stock last traded at $11.34 and had previously closed at $11.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also
