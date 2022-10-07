Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 120

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 150.45 ($1.82).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £28.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,693.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.79.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

