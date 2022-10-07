Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $165.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.70. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $158.96 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.