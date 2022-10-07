VIRAL Price Reaches $0.0000 (VIRAL)

VIRAL (VIRAL) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One VIRAL token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIRAL has a market cap of $208.78 and $41,445.00 worth of VIRAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIRAL has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00034697 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017091 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001915 BTC.

VIRAL Token Profile

VIRAL (VIRAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2022. VIRAL’s total supply is 9,999,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. VIRAL’s official Twitter account is @theviralcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIRAL’s official website is theviralcrypto.co.

Buying and Selling VIRAL

According to CryptoCompare, “VIRAL (VIRAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. VIRAL has a current supply of 9,999,999,998 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VIRAL is 0.00000021 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theviralcrypto.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIRAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIRAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIRAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

