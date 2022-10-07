Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.54. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 1,222 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $599.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.