Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) PT Lowered to GBX 65

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Up 3.2 %

LON:VIC opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.51) on Friday. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 208 ($2.51). The firm has a market cap of £135.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.04.

Insider Transactions at Victorian Plumbing Group

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Paul Meehan sold 75,000 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £40,500 ($48,936.68).

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

