Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

VIAV opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $454,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 102.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

