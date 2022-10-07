Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 81,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,615,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERU. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

In other news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

