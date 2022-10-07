Venus Price Reaches $5.32 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Venus has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $64.71 million and $2.27 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $5.32 or 0.00027332 BTC on exchanges.

Venus Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus (XVS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus has a current supply of 29,745,109.54 with 12,170,524 in circulation. The last known price of Venus is 5.42567885 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $7,637,558.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venus.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

