Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 57,880 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,880 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 105,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,724. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

