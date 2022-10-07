Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NOBL traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,047 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

