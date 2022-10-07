Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $4.67 on Friday, hitting $294.56. 102,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,735. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $287.04 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

