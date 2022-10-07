Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,964 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.87. 1,121,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,256,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.