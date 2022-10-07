Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 447 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 49,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 103,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

