Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.91. 19,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

