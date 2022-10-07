Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 855 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,298. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

