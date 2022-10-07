Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 7,427 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 39,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.66. 92,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,317. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average of $177.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

