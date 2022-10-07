Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.34. Velo3D shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 3,305 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

Velo3D Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $795.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after buying an additional 1,537,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Velo3D by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 512,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Velo3D by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 653,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

