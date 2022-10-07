Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Raised by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 3.1% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 4.6 %

VEEV traded down $7.97 on Friday, reaching $165.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,146. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average of $191.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.