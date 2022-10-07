Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,923 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $126.91. 20,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,207. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.46.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.