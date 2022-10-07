Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $342.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
