Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $180.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.98.

