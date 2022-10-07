Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,060. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

