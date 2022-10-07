Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 277,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after buying an additional 215,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

