Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

