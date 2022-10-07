Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 277,002 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

